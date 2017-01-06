Boys HS basketball resumes on the Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After a little bit of a holiday break, the Friday Night Frenzy is back in action as boys high school basketball resumes.

Central Catholic (5-2) will look to take another crack at No. 7-ranked McCutcheon (8-1). The Knights fell to the Mavericks earlier this season by a score of 82-38. Central Catholic is riding a four-game win streak, and the team handed Northwestern its second loss of the season earlier this week. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Central Catholic.

In North Central Conference play, Muncie Central (2-6) hosts Lafayette Jeff (5-5) as both teams look for their first conference win. Also, Indianapolis Tech hosts Harrison, and Kokomo will travel to Logansport.

Tri-County (7-1) looks to get back to its winning ways after dropping its first game of the season to Twin Lakes last Friday at home. The Cavaliers will host a Carroll team that has struggled much of the season.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have the highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Frenzy.

Friday’s Matchups:

Attica at North Vermillion – 7:30 p.m.

Carroll at Tri-County – 7:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Bethesda Christian – 7:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger – 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort at Lebanon – 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Northwestern – 7:30 p.m.

Harrison at Arsenal Tech – 7:30 p.m.

Kokomo at Logansport – 8 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson – 8 p.m.

Lafayette Jeff at Muncie Central – 8 p.m.

McCutcheon at Central Catholic – 7:30 p.m.

North Newton at West Central – 8 p.m.

Pioneer at Frontier – 7:30 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington – 7:30 p.m.

Rossville (6-3) at Clinton Prairie – 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Clinton Central – 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Sheridan – 7:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Benton Central – 7:30 p.m.

Western at West Lafayette – 7:30 p.m.

Western Boone at Crawfordsville – 6 p.m.

North Montgomery at Southmont – 7:45 p.m.

