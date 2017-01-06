Clinton Co. Area Plan Commission rejects proposed wind farm ordinance amendments

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s back to the drawing board after proposed changes to the Clinton County wind farm ordinance were rejected.

After a public hearing last month, Clinton County commissioners submitted a handful of proposed changes to the Area Plan Commission. Sound levels and property value guarantees were among the changes on the table.

By state law, the commission had 45 days to either approve or reject the amendments.

In a public meeting Tuesday night, the APC rejected all 11 proposed amendments.

APC executive director Mark Mills said if commissioners offer additional amendments, the process would start all over again.

“The ordinance that was sent by the Area Plan commission probably would not be prohibitive for a wind company to develop, but it would be a very restrictive ordinance,” he said.

Mills said he’s unsure of when or if an updated ordinance will be finalized.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...