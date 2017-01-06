Clinton Co. EMS receives new leadership

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new face is now in charge of Clinton County Emergency Medical Services.

On Monday, Greg Miller was appointed as the new EMS director. He has been involved with Clinton County fire and EMS for more than three decades.

Some of Miller’s goals include providing more tools to EMS personnel and expanding county ambulance services.

Miller said after county commissioners approached him about taking the position, he couldn’t turn it down.

“It’s just a passion that you have, you know. It’s not a job, it’s actually something that you want to do to have your opportunity to help out,” he said.

Miller said he also has plans to offer education to the public, aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of EMS.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...