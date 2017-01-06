Death penalty will be sought in Fort Wayne homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing three people in Fort Wayne, including a pregnant woman.

The Journal Gazette says the notice was filed Thursday in Superior Court in Allen County.

Marcus Dansby is charged with killing 37-year-old Consuela Arrington and two of her children in September. Prosecutors have filed four murder charges because one of the victims, Danby’s former girlfriend, was 8½ months pregnant.

A trial is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Damion Arrington, who’s related to the victims, says a possible death sentence if Dansby is convicted is “going to be a rough one.” He says two families have been affected by “cowardly acts.”

