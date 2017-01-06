Fatal Lafayette mobile home fire ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The cause of a fire that killed a Lafayette man was ruled accidental.

Howard Kenny, 55, died Thursday as a result of the injuries he suffered in a mobile home fire Wednesday at 43 Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said the cause and origin of the fire was ruled accidental.

Lafayette Fire Inspector Todd Trent said careless disposing of smoking material led to the fire. He said the fire started in the living room and Kenny was found in the far back restroom.

Investigators said Thursday they were unable to confirm if the smoke detectors found in the home were operating correctly.

Kenny was rescued from the trailer and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries. Two cats also died in the fire.

