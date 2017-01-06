Haley the Dog – Pet of the Week for Jan. 6

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Jan. 6, 2016.

Haley is a 9-year-old chow chow-Newfoundland mix who enjoys napping, cuddling and giving kisses.

Almost Home representatives said Haley would best in a semi-active home where she can continue to work on her diet and receive daily exercise. Haley loves to curl up on the couch and watch TV after a long day’s work.

Watch Haley interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give her a home. She and her other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society – open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Haley and all other animals are just $20.17 in honor of the new year. The deal runs until Saturday, Jan. 7.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

