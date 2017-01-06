Lake County sheriff seeks delay in corruption trial

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County sheriff has asked a judge to delay his trial in a corruption case.

The Post-Tribune reports that Sheriff John Buncich’s attorney is asking for a delay from later this month until April due to “voluminous” material to review, including more than 45 CDs of video and audio recordings.

Buncich and several other officials were named in a multicount indictment Nov. 18 alleging an illegal towing scheme in which the sheriff accepted bribes.

Court records show those bribes were in the form of thousands of dollars in cash and donations to his campaign fund, Buncich’s Boosters.

In his motion, Buncich’s attorney, Bryan Truitt, said Buncich’s defense team hasn’t received discovery material from federal authorities and wouldn’t be able to prepare for a January trial.

