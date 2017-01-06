One critically injured after crash involving tree in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A driver was critically injured Friday after crashing into a tree in Lafayette.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of S.18th Street and Beck Lane.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department said only one vehicle was involved. Police are still investigating why the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. His name has not been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding he crash is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

