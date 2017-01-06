Pagano, Grigson return to Colts for 2017 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indianapolis Colts are keeping head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson for the 2017 season, according to NFL.com.

Less than 24 hours after their 24-20 last-second win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pagano insisted he was still the right man for the job as he met with his team and media before taking his case to owner Jim Irsay.

However, Grigson has made no public comments about the situation.

Leading up to Friday, Irsay told reporters he wasn’t anticipating any changes to occur.

The Colts have a 49-31 record over five seasons under Pagano. The first three seasons were bright: 11 wins each season, three playoff berths and two division titles. But that run was stunted with the AFC Championship loss in January 2015, and it’s been a rough ride ever since.

Grigson, who joined the Colts in January 2012, received a contract extension from the Colts last offseason despite Indy missing the playoffs. It seems 2017 will mark Pagano and Grigson’s final chance to make Indianapolis a playoff team once again, according to NFL.com

SportingNews.com was the first to report Pagano would return.

Additionally, the Colts announced Monday they have signed receivers Marcus Leak and Tevaun Smith, cornerbacks Tevin Mitchel and Larry Scott, linebacker Lavar Edwards, safety Stefan McClure, quarterback Stephen Morris and guard Adam Redmond to reserve-future contracts.

