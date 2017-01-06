Pence’s chief of staff seeks return to Indiana utility board

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The chief of staff for outgoing Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is seeking to remain in state government by returning to the commission that oversees utility companies.

Jim Atterholt tells the Indianapolis Business Journal he has applied for an opening on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. He spent four years as the board’s chairman before becoming Pence’s top gubernatorial adviser in 2014.

The five-member commission has a vacancy with the retirement of Chairwoman Carole Stephan, who stepped down Jan. 1 after 2-1/2 years.

Pence’s term as governor ends Monday and it will be up to Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb to appoint a new commissioner from finalists selected by a nominating committee. The committee hasn’t yet released the names of other applicants, but public interviews are scheduled for Jan. 23.

