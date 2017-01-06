Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS/WLFI) — Authorities say multiple people have died after shots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, and one suspect is in custody.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

A U.S. law enforcement official told CBS News that as many as three people were dead. Multiple patients were taken to the hospital, CBS Miami reports.

Department of Homeland Security officials said there were conflicting reports on the number of people dead and injured, CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2.”

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted earlier he was at the airport when shots were fired and everyone was running.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Fleischer later tweeted, “All seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am.”

This is a developing story that WLFI-TV will continue to follow.

