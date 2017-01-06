Purdue grad selected for 3rd mission back to space

HOUSTON (WLFI) — Purdue graduate and astronaut Andrew Feustal has been assigned a long-term mission to the International Space Station. News 18 spoke with the astronaut due to travel in space for a third time to find out what it’s like.

“After being in the program for 10 years, it’s an honor to serve the country this way,” Feustal said during his last trip aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour’s final flight.

But on this trip, he will be high above earth for much longer – six months to be exact.

“I’m just excited about having a chance to actually live in space and do more than just a short visit,” Feustal said. “Hopefully, there will be some space walks involved because that’s what I’ve been able to do on the last few missions; and I’m excited to have a chance to do that again.”

He will launch in March 2018 as flight engineer for Expedition 55 and later take over as commander for Expedition 56.

Feustal, who attended Purdue from 1985-1991, has a much bigger connection than just himself.

“We have a family history at Purdue,” he said. “Not only my wife went to Purdue, but her sister went to Purdue and my father, uncle and great uncle all attended Purdue. So we have a lot of family history with the school.”

All but one Purdue astronaut graduated with an engineering degree. Feustal was that lone exception, as he graduated with a degree in geoscience.

It’s something Indrajeet Chaubey – department head for earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences – loves to see.

“It is very thrilling to have a geoscientist on the international space station,” Chaubey said. “He has been very engaged in the department. He has come to the department a few times and whenever he comes, he engages with the faculty and talks with the students. He always finds time to talk to the students and it is very inspiring.”

Feustal said his goal is to develop capabilities for further exploration for Orion, commercial crew vehicles and whatever private industry has come along to have us go further into space.

His favorite part about working on the space station?

Feustal said looking out the greatest window in the universe.

“I tell folks all the time that watching the Earth pass by underneath the space station is a little bit like watching a campfire,” he said. “The view is always changing and it’s mesmerizing and can practically leave you speechless.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...