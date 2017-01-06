Purdue men’s basketball ready for Sunday showdown

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The No. 20-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team welcomes Big Ten preseason favorite Wisconsin to Mackey Arena on Sunday in the only meeting between the two squads. Tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised to a national audience on CBS Sports with Ian Eagle and Bill Raftery on the call.

This will be Purdue basketball’s annual T-shirt game and we ask all fans to wear the free shirt that will be on your seat before the game. The design will create a stunning visual display for a national TV audience.

Purdue enters the game with a 13-3 overall mark, the fourth time under Matt Painter that the Boilermakers have been at least 13-3 (or better) through 16 games. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Purdue is 39-12, posting the 11th-most wins nationally.

Wisconsin arrives in West Lafayette riding a nine-game winning streak and is coming off a 75-68 win over Indiana in Bloomington. The Badgers’ trio of Nigel Hayes, Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes average a combined 41.2 points between them and the Badgers boast the league’s best defense, allowing just 59.4 points per game.

Purdue is coming off a thrilling 76-75 win at Ohio State on Thursday, clinched when Caleb Swanigan connected on a free throw with 5.3 seconds left to break a 75-75 tie. Swanigan tallied 16 points with 11 rebounds while Vincent Edwards, making his first start since Nov. 30, tallied 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Purdue holds a 107-69 series lead against the Badgers, including a 38-4 record in Mackey Arena. However, Wisconsin has won two of the last three contests in Mackey Arena.

Following the date with Wisconsin, Purdue will see Iowa for the second time in two weeks, completing the season series Thursday in Iowa City.

