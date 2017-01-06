Purdue women’s basketball hosts Penn State Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The Purdue women’s basketball team picked up an impressive win last time out, topping visiting Michigan State on Wednesday 66-54, and looks to make it back-to-back Big Ten Conference wins Saturday, hosting Penn State at 2 p.m. ET in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers got a huge lift from their seniors last time out and the pair has continued to try and set the tone for their team this season.

Ashley Morrissette and Bridget Perry combined for 41 of the Boilermakers’ 66 points against the Spartans, and enter Saturday’s game averaging a combined 25.3 points per game. Morrissette has led the way for the Boilermakers in seven games this season and averages a team-best 14.6 points per game, while Perry has come on strong over the last month, scoring in double figures in five straight games and pushing her season average to 10.7 points per game.

Morrissette has done the bulk of her work from the outside, draining 27 3’s on the year and recently surpassing Purdue greats MaChelle Joseph and Kelly Komara on the career 3-point shooting list. Perry is a converted post player, moving inside to help the Boilermakers’ with their shrinking depth chart in the post, and has made a mark inside, averaging 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

The pair believe that it’s their duty as seniors and team captains to “set the bar” for their younger teammates now that they’re into conference play.

“We have to set the tone and show our younger teammates what it’s all about,” said Perry. “The captains came out with a high level of intensity Wednesday and our teammates matched it and that’s why we were able to win.”

“We have to bring intensity every night,” added Morrissette. “We can’t slack off certain nights and see what happens, we have to bring it every night because we only have 14 games left in B1G play and every one matters.”

