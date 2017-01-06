SWAT team called after wanted man threatens to shoot police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A SWAT situation unfolded in Lafayette late Thursday night after a man wanted on warrants barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police.

Lafayette police showed up to a home in the 100 block of South 28th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday to locate 34-year-old Keith Grove, who was wanted on four warrants. When officers made contact with him, Grove went into the basement and refused to come out.

Authorities said Grove claimed he had a gun and made threats to shoot officers.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Lafayette Police SWAT team and the crisis negotiation team were called in. Police then entered the home and arrested Grove.

No injuries were reported.

Three warrants Grove was wanted on were issued from the Lafayette Police Department for failure to appear in a burglary case and two drug-related cases. The other warrant came from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office for escape.

Grove was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail where he faces additional charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation.

