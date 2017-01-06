Switching from strip to chip; how chip cards are decreasing fraud

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Chip credit cards are doing the trick when it comes to fighting fraud. Experts say credit card fraud has decreased immensely since millions have made the switch to EMV cards.

“It’s kind of a feeling of insecurity, getting your hard earned money and someone else is using it,” said Molly Shaughnessy.

Having hundreds of dollars stolen is one reason Shaughnessy changed over to a chip credit card. She said she feels much safer since she made the switch from strip to chip.

“I have had my identity stolen in the past,” said Molly Shaughnessy. “But since I have had a chip card, I haven’t.

Just like Shaughnessy, millions are turning over to chip credit cards.

Purdue Federal Credit Union CEO Bob Falk said the switch is helping credit card fraud go down.

“Once we got a majority of the cards in the hands of our members and they started using them, our fraud dropped off significantly in the back half of the year,” said Falk.

As News 18 previously reported, the local bank saw a 300 percent increase in credit card fraud in 2016.

“We were watching it every month go higher and higher through the year,” said Falk. “Once we got a good chunk of the cards out there in circulation, we’re now seeing fraud come down.”

In fact, Falk says from November to December of 2016, the bank had a 68 percent lower fraud loss compared to the same time frame in 2015. That’s including the 19 percent increase in transactions it saw this holiday season.

“When you see that kind of increase in transaction volume and fraud go down, that’s a really good thing,” said Falk.

He said now it’s just a matter of getting debit cards to switch over to chip.

“What we’re seeing in debit is fraud continuing to increase on our debit cards because they’re not chip cards, they’re magnetic strips,” Falk said.

He said the switch should be complete by this time next year.

Falk said chip credit cards are not as well protected online. It’s something many banks are working to make safer.

