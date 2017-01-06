Tippecanoe Co. Historical Assoc. buys Lafayette’s Masonic Temple

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Historical Association is the new owner of Lafayette’s Masonic Temple. The sale just went through Friday after being up for sale for the last 12 years.

The Historical Association plans to turn the temple on the corner of Sixth and Columbia streets into an off-site museum and community center.

Executive director Craig Hadley said they’re going to pour thousands of dollars into renovations, including turning the temple into an auditorium.

“We are going to have professionally designed exhibitory that highlights the history of Tippecanoe County from the 18th century all the way up to the 20th century,” said Hadley. “We’re going to have engaging and interactive exhibits, so it’s not just static displays.”

As News 18 previously reported, the temple was put on the market because of challenges with off-street parking and a decrease in membership.

Hadley said the Lafayette Masons won’t be forgotten.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s continued to serve the community, and to make it a community center and museum,” Hadley said. “One of the things we are working with the Masons on is we’ll actually have a small exhibit area that pays homage to the temple and its history.”

The renovations should be complete by this time next year.

