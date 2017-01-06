Tippecanoe Co. woman sentenced to 42 years for molesting infant, 5-year-old

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County woman is sentenced to 42 years after pleading guilty to molesting a 2-month-old boy and participating in molesting a 5-year-old girl.

Judge Steve Meyer said this case is one of the sickest cases of child molestation the court has ever seen. Detective Miller, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, admitted this is the worst case he has investigated during his career.

Nicole Leffert, 26, will serve no less than 33 years in prison after admitting to molesting the 2-month-old boy live on the internet in exchange for $30. She said she was chatting online with a man named Phil from Texas and calls the sexual acts she performed on the boy “a show” for him.

Leffert also admits to sending pictures of her molesting the boy to her boyfriend, David Hindsley, over Facebook messages.

Hindsley is also charged in the case. He is accused of participating in more sexual acts with both children.

Leffert spent most of her two-hour long sentencing talking about how she was sexually abused by her grandfather growing up.

Judge Meyers said her past doesn’t excuse what she did saying, “You knew the result and yet you did nothing to stop the same horrific acts.”

Hindsley’s jury trial is scheduled for March.

Prosecution declined to comment until both defendant’s cases are closed.

