Western Indiana sheriff seeks leads in unsolved 1981 killing

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana sheriff is hoping the public can provide a break in a decades-old killing.

Jeanette Benson was shot in January 1981 in her home in Farmersburg, a rural town 15 miles south of Terre Haute near the Illinois border. Authorities say an intruder killed the 51-year-old after she returned from grocery shopping while her husband was at work.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says DNA from the case is being tested. But he tells News 18’s sister station WTHI-TV he hopes someone who knows something about Benson’s slaying will call police.

A witness described the assailant as a tall, thin, young white man who was driving a light blue Plymouth Valiant. It was seen in the couple’s driveway.

