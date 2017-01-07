Burnett Creek Elementary School welcomes new principal

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County elementary school is kicking off the new year with a new principal. Matt Ridenour has completed his first week as the new principal at Burnett Creek.

“It’s a huge responsibility. It’s one I don’t take lightly,” Ridenour said. “It’s tough to be the new kid on the block, but everyone’s been fantastic. I couldn’t be more lucky to be where I am.”

Ridenour didn’t travel far to start his new position.

“I was the principal for the last 2½ years at Meredith Nicholson Elementary in Crawfordsville,” he said.

His previous experience is helping him with the transition. There won’t be immediate changes since he’s starting in the middle of the school year. Ridenour will take time to see how the school operates before developing long-term goals.

“I want to make sure it’s still a place that families and staff and students look forward to coming to and kind of continue the great things that were already here,” he said.

Pamela Chambers, the school’s assistant principal, said staff at Burnett Creek value excellence. With that in mind, she knows there are ways Ridenour can help the school improve.

“There was a little bit of anticipation,” Chambers said. “But honestly, as soon as I started working with Matt — that worry has gone away.”

Chambers said it’s great to see how a different leader approaches situations. She believes they will make a great team.

“It’s not … just because we have a new leader at the home everything’s gonna change. Burnett Creek is Burnett Creek,” Chambers said. “It’s built upon excellence, and that will continue.”

Ridenour interned for former principal Mark Pearl about five years ago. He said he did a wonderful job building and creating the culture at Burnett Creek and wants to stay on that path.

“We have a responsibility, not only to the kids but to their parents and to the community,” Ridenour said. “It’s something that I know is a big job, but ya know, if you take it week by week, you lean on each other, things always happen.”

