Fatal fire provides officials with possible life-saving lesson

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The state’s first fatal fire of 2017 is providing local fire officials with a life-saving lesson.

Fifty-five-year-old Howard Kenny of Lafayette died from injuries sustained after his mobile home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire was caused by the “careless disposal” of a cigarette.

Investigators said smoke alarms were found inside the home, but they were unable to confirm if the detectors were operating correctly. Officials want to remind residents the importance of having working smoke alarms.

Kevin McCombs, the personal information officer for the Wabash Township Fire Department, said it’s something that should not be overlooked.

[Smoke alarms] are crucial,” McCombs said. “It’s something that we don’t think about everyday — changing your batteries every year, making sure they are in working order and [getting] a new one every 10 years at least.”

McCombs said to contact your local fire department if you need a new smoke detector.

Lafayette Fire Department officials say residents in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties can get assistance by visiting the City of Lafayette Action Center website.

