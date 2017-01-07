Former Indianapolis mayor recalled for hope, achievements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Speakers at a memorial service have praised former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut for his enthusiasm, optimism and accomplishments.

The service for Hudnut, who died last month at 84, was held Saturday at the city’s Second Presbyterian Church. Hudnut also had been a minister and congressman before becoming mayor in 1976 and serving four terms.

Vice President-elect and outgoing Indiana Gov. Mike Pence says Hudnut helped Indianapolis become a “global city of enormous influence.” Hudnut oversaw the relocation of the NFL’s Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis and helped bring the 1987 Pan American games to the city.

Former Deputy Mayor John Krauss says Hudnut helped Indianapolis overcome its “image problem” and gave residents the confidence to say, “Why not? Let’s try.”

He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and four children.