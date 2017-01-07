Historic locomotive in Hammond to be restored in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The City of Hammond has agreed to move a historic locomotive to Fort Wayne for restoration and preservation.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society announced the plans for the Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 624 on Wednesday. The vehicle will be moved to a facility in northeast Indiana for a full cosmetic restoration.

The initial restoration is estimated to cost $250,000, but a full restoration that would make the locomotive operational could cost about $1.2 million.

Zach Hall, the society’s operations manager and mechanical consultant, says the vehicle is in good shape, but that it has some rust and faded paint from being exposed to the outdoor elements.

The locomotive was built in 1922 by Lima Locomotive Works and was donated to the City of Hammond in 1955.