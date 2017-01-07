Indiana Pacers honor Flora police officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — A Flora police officer is recognized by the Indiana Pacers for his heroic actions.

Officer Joshua Disinger was honored Saturday night at the Pacers game against the New York Knicks.

He was honored as part of their Indiana Hero Ceremony.

The ceremony recognizes a person for some successful thing they’ve done in their community.

Disinger was recognized for saving the life of Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder.

Yoder was injured during a rescue attempt at a Flora house fire in November.

Former Pacer and director of camps, clinics and alumni relations Darnell “Mr. Dunk” Hillman says it’s important to recognize Disinger’s actions.

“I think he’s very humbled by it,” said Hillman. “He seems to be a very private individual that wants to kind of stay private about these things. Not that he isn’t enjoying the experience, but I think it’s a little overwhelming for him right now. He’ll be okay after he sees the recognition and how our fans react to seeing all of our heroes in the building.”

Disinger declined an on camera interview, but he told News 18 he was beyond thankful the Pacers honored him.

