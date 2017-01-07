Man, 14-year-old dead following shooting outside Beech Grove bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Beech Grove.

It happened outside of the Grove Bar on South Emerson Avenue and Alton Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities said two people were shot and killed when they walked up to two armed security guards who were sitting in a vehicle outside of the bar and pulled a gun on them.

According to reports, the two who died were a 29-year-old man and a 14-year-old.

Doug Pettigrew, the owner of the bar, said that the security guards had noticed the two men acting suspicious before they approached the vehicle.

“As far as I’m concerned, my security did their job,” said Pettigrew. “Nothing happened in here, which is what we’re after.”

The security guards are believed to be a mother and son duo that usually secure the outside of the bar on weekends.

Neither of the security guards were hurt in the shooting.

