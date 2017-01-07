Purdue women win second straight, top Penn State 64-51

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team chalked up its second straight Big Ten win Saturday, taking down visiting Penn State 64-51 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers had four players score in double figures as they improved to 11-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while the Lady Lions dropped to 11-5 (1-3 B1G).

The Boilermakers were all over Penn State from the get-go, racing out to a quick lead and never really looking back. Purdue senior Bridget Perry led the way early, notching eight first quarter points to help build a 19-8 advantage after 10 minutes, and the Boilermakers used a balanced scoring approach in the second quarter to extend the lead to 36-20 at the half.

Purdue put things to bed in the third quarter, using hot shooting from freshman Dominique Oden and stifling defense to mount a 14-5 run and extend the Boilermaker advantage to 25 points, 50-25, with 3:18 left in the period. Oden splashed in a pair of triples in the first three minutes of the half, while the Purdue defense limited Penn State to just 4-of-13 in the frame.

The Lady Lions mounted a comeback in the final quarter, outscoring the Boilermakers down the stretch, 19-9, but the Purdue lead proved too great to surpass. Even with the run the lead never got closer than 12 points and the Boilermakers eased into the finish line in comfortable fashion. Penn State junior Lindsey Spann scored eight of her team-best 10 points in the final quarter, and was the only Lady Lion to reach double figures on the day. Purdue junior Andreona Keys wrapped up her second straight outstanding defensive performance, holding Penn State’s leading scorer Teniya Page to six points on 3-of-8 shooting and forcing her into three turnovers.

Oden led all scorers with 17 points, knocking down a career-high five triples, and added seven rebounds as well. Perry finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while Keys had her third double-double of the season at 11 points and 10 boards. Senior Ashley Morrissette wrapped up Purdue’s list of double-digit scorers with 10 points, adding three assists and three steals, while freshman Ae’Rianna Harris turned in a solid game with six points, seven boards, two assists and three blocked shots.

Purdue looks to extend its win streak to three straight games Wednesday, heading on the road to Wisconsin for an 8 p.m. ET tip at the Kohl Center.

