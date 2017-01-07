State awards $2M contract for Wayne County bridge project

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A decades-old bridge in Indiana’s Wayne County is getting a face-lift.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday the agency awarded a $2 million contract to the Ohio-based Sunesis Construction Co. for the project. The State Road 1 bridge over Interstate 70 was originally constructed in 1962.

The contractors have not announced a start date. The project is expected to be completed by November.

State officials say there’ll be traffic pattern changes to accommodate the construction. State Road 1 will stay open in one lane each direction with reduced-speed work zones. Both directions of traffic will be moved to share half of the bridge while crews work on one side at a time.