Tippecanoe Co. Health Department looks to receive Naloxone kits

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As overdose cases continue to climb in Tippecanoe County, the health department is hoping to receive a supply of Naloxone kits.

If all goes as planned, Tippecanoe County will receive the kits from the state some time in March.

The medication that reverses the effects of overdoses would be available at the department free of charge through the needle exchange program, but there is a catch.

An individual would be required to go through a training program before receiving the supplies.

Amanda Balser, the health department’s environmental secretary, says she hopes to receive at least 200 kits.

“This is all new for us, so we’re starting small and hopefully we can service everyone,” Balser said.

Balser says the department will have to go through an application process before receiving the kits.

