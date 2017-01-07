County health department pursues funding for needle exchange program

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department is working to get a needle exchange program up and running.

The health department is aiming to lower the rising number of hepatitis C cases in the county. In many cases, hepatitis C is contracted during illegal drug use.

Back in December, the state health commissioner declared a public health emergency — paving the way for the needle exchange program.

“It’s proven to be a success in other counties that have done it. We’re just following suit. This is nothing in the state of Indiana that’s unusual,” said Craig Rich, the Tippecanoe County Health Department’s administrator.

One major issue that has hindered the needle exchange program from starting up is funding.

Rich says the department is working hard to get the program running.

“State or local fees cannot be put into this program. We have to go after grants,” he said.

“We kind of went with other counties and looked at exactly what they were doing,” said Amanda Balser, the Tippecanoe County Health Department’s secretary. “We’ve done a lot of research; we’ve been working on this for a year.”

The department has applied for a grant through the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis.

Balser says the department should find out if it will receive the grant by March 1. If awarded, this would help pay for testing equipment and supply kits for users.

Those kits would include items such as syringes, sterile water and containers for the needles. They would be available for free at the health department.

“This is part of a cohesive program to lower the risk of hepatitis C, which is our main goal,” Rich said.

Balser says, as far as a timeline, the plan is to have services available by late spring.

“We’re looking to help the hepatitis C numbers and HIV numbers, so anything we can do to help the community is going to be great,” Balser said.

Rich says the department does have plans to pursue more grants in the future.

