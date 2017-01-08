Frankfort leaders continue the fight against drugs

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Leaders in Frankfort are continuing their efforts to combat the city’s drug epidemic.

Police Chief Troy Bacon said nearly one-third of all of arrests in the city are drug related.

Finalized statistics pertaining to the city’s drug epidemic are being compiled right now. Bacon said once that’s finished up, city leaders will begin comparing numbers to previous years.

The city just purchased a new K-9 officer, which is currently being trained at a facility in Michigan.

Bacon said there are plans to implement a series of different programs later this year.

This will directly address some of the community issues surrounding drugs.

“Our goals for 2017 [are to] do all we can to address the community issues, address the crime issues and the drug issues, but more importantly, try to figure out how we can get those addicts who are using drugs some help,” he said.

Bacon said there are also plans in the works to allow the public to help report drug and crime tips.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...