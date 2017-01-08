Holcomb finishes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Eric Holcomb’s inauguration as Indiana governor will complete a whirlwind ascension in the past year from a virtually unknown candidate to the state’s top office.

Holcomb had spent a decade as a top aide to former Gov. Mitch Daniels and state Republican chairman when Gov. Mike Pence appointed him lieutenant governor in March. Holcomb then became the GOP nominee for governor in July after Pence became Donald Trump’s running mate.

He’ll be sworn-in Monday as Indiana’s 51st governor.

Holcomb acknowledges he couldn’t have seen how 2016 would unfold for him.

The 48-year-old’s November election win was his first as a candidate, but he’ll have a friendly Republican-dominated Legislature to work with.