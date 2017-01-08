Hundreds shoot hoops with Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb at Hinkle

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — Indiana Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb will become Indiana’s 51st governor Monday.

On Sunday, hundreds of Hoosiers packed Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse for a chance to shoot hoops with Holcomb. This comes as part of a series of planned events leading up to his inauguration.

RJ Cornman made the trip from Michigantown for what he said is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I wanted to come meet the new governor and all that so I came down here,” Cornman said. “Mom told me on Friday … and I freaked out. I was so happy I got to meet him. I got to take a picture.”

Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes, who is a former Butler Bulldog, also came out to shoot a basket with the next governor.

“I think he’s going to take a state that’s doing great things now and he’s going to really take Indiana to the next level,” McBarnes said. “Being a Butler alumnus, to come here to Hinkle and to welcome Eric in as new governor in this way, it’s just something we couldn’t miss. It’s just an honor to represent my hometown of Frankfort here today.”

Tim Cindricks.has been a personal friend of Holcomb since middle school. He came all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina, for Monday’s inauguration.

“I know who he is. I know that this is really what he wants to do. He’s worked for it and he’s earned it. It’s great to see him succeed,” Cindricks said.

Indianapolis residents Ruth and Greg Lloyd said they’re excited to see what the Holcomb administration has in store for the state of Indiana.

“To us, it means everything since we’ve voted Republican ever since we’ve been old enough to vote,” Ruth Lloyd said. “We think it’s a big step in the right direction.”

“We just like the direction the state’s going at this time, and we want to continue that,” Greg Lloyd said.

During the campaign trail, Holcomb said he was able to make a basket in each of Indiana’s 92 counties. He said the events are all about fun and teamwork.

“It was just a special part of the whole journey to be able to meet with folks from all different walks of life and everyone can relate to, at least in Indiana, to basketball and being a teammate,” Holcomb said.

Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch was also on hand to meet with the public.

Along with several other elected officials, Holcomb will take the oath of office at the Indiana State Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. Monday.

