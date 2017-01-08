Israel PM says attacker was IS supporter

This frame grab from video, shows Israeli emergency services personnel covering bodies with plastic sheets at scene of a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed at least four people and wounded several others in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Israeli police and rescue services said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence. Security camera footage shows the truck barreling at a high speed off the road and into a crowd of people in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. (AP Photo)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says the Palestinian attacker in a deadly Jerusalem truck ramming was a supporter of the Islamic State extremist group.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and “according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.”

He says there “definitely could be a connection” between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany.

Netanyahu says Israel has blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the east Jerusalem neighborhood where the truck driver lived, and is planning other measures to prevent similar attacks.