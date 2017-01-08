Local family recalls moments before and after Florida airport shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Friday marked a day of sheer panic for thousands after chaos broke out at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This came after 26-year-old Army vet Esteban Santiago got his checked handgun from baggage claim, took it out of its case and opened fire.

Among those in the midst of the event unfolding were Dirk and Drake Fleck of Reynolds. They were waiting to catch a flight back home following a family vacation.

It wasn’t too long before they learned of the first signs of trouble.

“Us kids started pulling out our phones and checking the news outlets and had gotten news 5-10 minutes later as we’re sitting in Terminal 1 that there was then an active shooter in Terminal 2 baggage claim area,” Drake Fleck said.

Drake Fleck said travelers were just trying to get a sense of what was going on.

“I saw several people walk over to the TVs, watched the news on TV, see people texting, calling loved ones, letting them know that they were OK, and it was kind of a surreal scene to see everyone watching what’s going on in the same exact building that you’re in,” he said.

At this point, the Flecks caught word that the gunman was detained. Around 2:15 p.m., they were set to board their flight to Indianapolis. But they never made it on the airplane.

More gunshots would ring out. This time, the Flecks were close enough to hear them.

“It was about 2:25 [p.m.] when two of us in our party heard gunshots, and at the same time, hundreds in the terminal jumped to the ground covering their heads, huddling, just groups screaming, yelling and absolute terror not knowing what was going on,” Drake Fleck said. “We had our heads down, and we were down on the ground certainly shocked for three, four, five seconds before we heard TSA agents walking around saying ‘Get outside. Get outside. Everyone outside, outside.'”

That’s when they made a run for the tarmac.

“Fifty yards away from us, there was a herd of …150 people running our way saying ‘Get to the fence. Get to the fence,'” Dirk Fleck said.

Dirk Fleck said that’s when airport officials began moving people away from the airport.

“Police cars by the dozens are running back and forth, honestly in both directions,” he said.

Drake Fleck said he and his family just kept running farther and farther away from the airport. After spending a couple hours at a nearby fire station, the Fleck family and other individuals got on a bus.

That’s when they were then taken to a staging area at a nearby cruise line terminal.

“We were lucky enough to find a hotel room nearby, and we got out of there,” Dirk Fleck said.

On Saturday, the airport reopened and the family went back to claim their luggage.

Dirk Fleck said the next flight to Indianapolis wasn’t until Tuesday, so family members destined for Indiana spent Saturday driving home. They said they’re just glad they made it out safe.

“After going through something like this, we’re just pretty darn lucky. We were very blessed to be safe the whole time, even when we were scared and in chaos and not knowing what’s going on. We think of the people that were not as fortunate,” Dirk Fleck said.

