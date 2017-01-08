Purdue cheerleaders prepare for nationals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University cheerleaders are heading to a national competition next week.

But before leaving, they gave a special sneak peek of their routine.

On Sunday morning, family and friends came out to support and wish the team good luck. The group showed off their UCA College Nationals routine followed by a performance from the all-girl stunt group.

The morning ended with another performance by the co-ed partner stunt national qualifiers. The Purdue cheerleaders will compete against 17 teams in the semifinals. About half of those teams will make it to finals, and only one will be named champion.

Last year, Falicia Duncan said her team came in second and now they are motivated to do their best.

“It’s amazing,” Duncan said. “I’ve been super blessed to be able to go for four years in a row. I know that every single one of us just feels super fortunate, not only to do the sport that we love but to represent our school in such big way. Doing what we love is really awesome as well.”

The team will fly down to the national competition on Thursday morning.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...