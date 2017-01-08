WLPD to offer citizen police academy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a police officer, the West Lafayette Police Department may be able to help.

The department is hosting a citizen police academy.

The 10-week program will show citizens how police tactics and operations work. Participants will be able to ride along with officers, watch a K-9 search, see a polygraph test and much more.

Chief Jason Dombkowski said the department has worked really hard to get to where it is today and this is a great opportunity to show it off.

“This is another facet of showing what we do and participation with those that we serve and really working on that bond between the citizens and the police and reminding everybody of all the things that we do and why we do them,” said Dombkowski.

The program is free, but space is limited. The first classes will start on Feb. 22. They will be held every Wednesday evening from 6-9 p.m.

Applications are available at the department located at 711 W. Navajo St. They can also be found here.

