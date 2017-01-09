Dozens of vandalized vehicles reported in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Lafayette police received nearly two dozen reports of vandalism Monday morning. Investigators said several vehicle and building windows have been broken.

Since December, News 18 has reported more than 60 cases of vandalism just in Lafayette. Victims said they hope this comes to an end soon.

Brett Walstra woke up early Monday morning, got into his car and headed to work.

“Then I noticed that my back window had been shot out,” said Walstra.

The dad of six said he’s never seen something like this in his Lafayette neighborhood, Kensal Court.

“It’s just frustrating because it’s not like you don’t have enough to worry about these days,” said Walstra. “And then you have to spend some money on your car getting fixed.”

Police said there’s been 23 reports of vandalism since Sunday. Seventeen of those of were vandalized windows.

The incidents have been taking place in neighborhoods all over Lafayette.

Sarah Toebbe was on her way to the grocery store with her 3-month-old baby when she noticed her car was vandalized.

“I got inside and started driving away, when I looked in my rear view mirror and noticed that it was completely shattered,” said Toebbe.

“I was pretty scared. I mean if somebody is driving around doing things like this, are they going to fire into your house?” said Toebbe.

But Peggy Fortner didn’t know her husband’s car was part of the rash until police showed up to her home early Monday.

“They asked if that was a new break in window or if it had been there,” said Fortner. “And we told him, it’s a new one.”

But it wasn’t just car windows being targeted. There was also a report of a door at Regency Springs apartment complex in downtown Lafayette being shot by a BB gun.

Police still have no leads on who is responsible. If anyone sees any suspicious activity, call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline 800-78-CRIME.

