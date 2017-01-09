Driver dies after vehicle struck tree on Friday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The man involved in a crash into a tree on Friday has died.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a single vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of South 18th Street and Beck Lane and struck a tree. After the crash the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

According to Lafayette police the driver has died but they’re waiting to confirm the victim’s name until the next of kin are notified.

Police also say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor and are hoping to learn more answers after the autopsy.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...