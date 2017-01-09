Purdue Galleries celebrates printmaking from all over the world

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Purdue Galleries presents “Global Matrix IV: An International Printmaking Exhibition.” The exhibit will feature a total of 96 images by 73 artists from 15 countries around the world.

Galleries director Craig Martin stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk more about printmaking and the exhibit itself.

“They’re [the 96 pieces] from people all over the world, and it’s essentially 96 stories,” said Martin.

“Printmaking is an age old activity,” continued Martin. “Many of the processes have been the same for 2,000 years….A lot of these things have carried over, and it’s nice to see the variations from people doing it all over the world.”

Both the Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center and the Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette will feature the exhibit.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at both the Ringel and Fountain Gallery.

