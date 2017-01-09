The Excel Center will host a community job fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Excel Center in Lafayette will host an Employer Partners Job Fair on Friday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Goodwill affiliated candidates such as students, graduates and retail employees, are invited to attend.

The event will be held at 615 North 18th street in Lafayette on January 13. The doors will open at 10:00 a.m.

Employers invited will include CTI Personnel, CFA Staffing, IU Health Arnett, St. Elizabeth, Tippecanoe County Youth Services, Frito Lay, Trilogy Health, Enterprise, Alorica, Voestalpine, Early Learning Indiana, Bauer Childcare, Fed Ex, MS Companies, UPS, Kirby Risk, Goodwill Retail and the United States Armed Forces.

