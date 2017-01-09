Tippecanoe County represented during Governor’s Inauguration

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Eric Holcomb is the 51st person sworn in as Governor of Indiana and he’s the 7th to have State Rep. Sheila Klinker in the audience.

“I thought it was very well done,” said Klinker. “The Indiana State Fairgrounds was a good place to have it.”

Klinker said it was nice to see Tippecanoe County so well represented this year.

“Two people from our county were very visible in that inauguration,” said Klinker. “Certainly, Justice [Loretta] Rush did a great job and Mitch Daniels was mentioned several times, not only as governor but the president of Purdue.”

Before Rush became the Chief Justice of the Indiana Supreme Court, she was a judge in Tippecanoe County. She swore in Gov. Eric Holcomb as well as Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick and State Auditor Tera Klutz on Monday.

Gov. Holcomb spent a decade working under Former Governor and current Purdue President Mitch Daniels. His first speech as governor took a pioneer theme.

Holcomb talked about the people who came before him and their accomplishments. He particularly thanked his wife, Mitch Daniels and former Gov. Mike Pence for helping him get this far in politics.

“I have to be honest, I didn’t foresee this happening,” said Daniels. “Who could have? It was the product of some rather improbable events. But he’s [Holcomb] really ready for the job and I’d like to think that the years that he worked on our team had a little something to do with that.”

Klinker said she is excited about Holcomb and Crouch’s willingness to fix the state’s infrastructure.

“I think maybe talking about the gas tax going to roads rather than the general fund is a very, very, smart endeavor,” said Klinker.

“Every option is on the table,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “And we have to recognize that we need to raise a billion dollars a year just to maintain our roads and bridges.”

Holcomb released his agenda last week focusing on infrastructure, jobs and education.

Klinker said she agreed with most of it but does not think his request to replace the state superintendent with an appointed position of “secretary of education” is a good idea.

“It really should be still an elected office,” said Klinker. “And I know it’s difficult in many ways to have maybe one party in that position and the other party maybe in leadership in the state but in essence, I think maybe that’s a good thing because you get different ideas.”

However, Crouch defends the idea saying ultimately, the governor is held responsible for education as well as other issues in the state.

“And it only makes sense to have the governor align with the superintendent of public education and the superintendent of public education fulfilling the governor’s wishes and desires on how to prepare a 21st century workforce,” said Crouch.

Klinker said regardless of the disagreement, she’s happy to be a lawmaker under a new administration.

“Working with several different governors both republican and democrat, it’s been a joy and I’m looking forward to working with Governor Holcomb,” said Klinker.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...