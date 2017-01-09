West Lafayette mother encourages feeding infants peanuts

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – One West Lafayette mother is glad she introduced her one-year-old son to peanuts when he was an infant. This is after she heard about new guidelines from experts, trying to help prevent children from developing a peanut allergy.

More doctors may be recommending parents introduce peanuts into their child’s diet as early as four months. According to the National Institutes of Health, the early introduction can prevent the development of a peanut allergy in babies at different levels of risk.

The first guideline is for infants at a high risk of developing the peanut allergy. They may already have severe eczema, egg allergy or both. At four to six months, the child should be given food containing peanuts.

The second guideline is for infants with mild eczema. Peanuts should be introduced to their diets at six months. That’s what local mother Mikala Phipps did for her son, Sawyer.

She’s glad she did because now he shows no sign of a peanut allergy.

“If he was allergic, he’d be allergic whether we did it then or whether we would have waited two years and tried it. It still would’ve had the same reaction,” said Phipps.

The last guideline is for babies showing no sign of having food allergies or eczema. You do not have to control when peanuts are introduced to their diets.

