White Co. teacher receives opportunity of a lifetime

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) – A White County teacher is celebrating after being selected to participate in an opportunity of a lifetime.

Jill Gilford has taught Earth-Space Science at Twin Lakes High School for the past 12 years.

Last month, she applied to be part of Space Center Houston’s Space Exploration Educator Crew.

The program educates teachers on how to use space-themed lessons all across the curriculum.

She just learned she was one of 36 educators nationwide invited to attend next month’s conference.

“I just randomly was looking at going to a conference in Houston at NASA and this is was a special leadership component of it and I decided to check it out and it was just my lucky day,” said Gilford.

While in Texas, Gilford will spend four days attending a variety of sessions.

Along with boosting leadership skills, educators will brainstorm new STEM-based learning experiences.

Gilford said her passion for teaching drove her to apply.

“I have a definite interest in space and I can see how it sparks my students and how they get excited about space and different topics related to things outside of earth and what NASA is doing, so I feed off of them,” Gilford said.

Senior Nicholas Buehler said the entire school was rooting for her.

“She is one of the most deserving people I have ever known to do this,” said Buehler. “She is so passionate about what she does and what she teaches and for her to be able to go to NASA, some place that she loves to go experience this means the world to her and I think at the same time she wants to share it with us.”

Senior Benjamin Manahan said this just goes to show how far Gilford is willing to go for her students.

“This is the one class where I feel like I’m not just learning new materials and getting through the book, I’m having fun while I’m doing it,” Manahan said.

“The lessons that I learn in Houston, they won’t just last this year. I’ll get to continue using them year-to-year and it’s just going to be one of those experiences that I will never forget,” said Gilford.

Gilford is one of two teachers from Indiana attending the conference in February.

