WREC receives grant from IDEM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash River may be freezing, but the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is still working to better the waterway.

Most recently, the organization received a grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for $315,000. The money will help with more projects, including rain gardens and rain barrels around town. The money will also help farmers pay for cover crops to help keep harmful chemicals from entering the Wabash River.

But this grant, along with the people working locally, are just a small part of a larger effort to clean up the Wabash River.

“It’s just a drop in a bucket exactly. So we work here locally, but we’re about 3,300 miles down the river. There’s about 3,300 miles of drainage and so everyone upstream of us has their own impact as well. There are several other groups that are all working together to install the same types of practices and to educate their land owners on things they can do to improve the Wabash River,” said Sara Peel, Director of Watershed Projects.

The money received from IDEM will also help fund classes to educate the public on ways they can help keep Wabash River clean.

