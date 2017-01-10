Bridge over I-465 partially collapses after semi crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/WLFI) — A semi crashed into an overpass on the west side of Indianapolis, causing significant damage that will leave all northbound lanes of Interstate 465 shut down for weeks.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a semi heading south on I-465 hit the westbound Rockville Road Bridge around 8:15 a.m. The semi was carrying cars to be compacted at the junk yard.

Police said a car crusher on the semitrailer malfunctioned. The machine stretched in length and crashed into the bridge.

An IMPD official said the bridge will be closed for several weeks.

Sections of the overpass fell into another vehicle. The driver was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

In all, six vehicles were damaged in the crash or by falling debris, according to IMPD.

