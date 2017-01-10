Community safety program underway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Community leaders are rolling out a three-year program aimed at keeping bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers safe.

A Lafayette spokesperson said a 2015 bicycle crash sparked the idea. Organizers want to clear up confusion and any misconceptions regarding rules bicyclists and pedestrians have to follow. They plan to hold public training and presentations.

Along with funding from local communities, the State Highway Department will provide $42,000 during the program’s first year. Final plans are still in the works.

“There hasn’t been a coordinated, active, education program to talk to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians about the rules of the road,” said Margy Deverall, Lafayette Economic Development planner.

Organizers hope to have the program up and running by May.

