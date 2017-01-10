Fraternity chapter at IU suspended after hazing problems

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The governing body of Delta Tau Delta has suspended the charter for the fraternity’s chapter at Indiana University Bloomington following problems with hazing.

Jim Russell, executive vice president of the national fraternity, says there is “no place for hazing in Delta Tau Delta” and it’s “absolutely contrary to our values and will not be tolerated.”

The national fraternity says there were multiple violations of Delta Tau Delta’s risk management policy, including hazing within the Beta Alpha chapter’s new member education program. National officials say sanctions were imposed last spring but poor conduct continued.

Members of the chapter in Bloomington were notified of the charter’s suspension Monday night. They haven’t commented about the decision.

