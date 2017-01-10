How to protect yourself after 2 fraudulent schemes in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette businessman who fell victim to a fraudulent checking scheme wants to prevent this from happening to others. A similar fraud involving Almost Home Humane Society was reported last week.

Lafayette police are not sure how, but Market Square Lanes owner Ron Taylor’s bank account information was recently stolen. Now, people from around the country are calling to see if a $1,400 to $2,800 check they got with Taylor’s information is legitimate.

“And, of course, it wasn’t,” said Taylor.

He said the first call he got was from a man in Texas.

“I was surprised. Then I was angry, then I was worried,” Taylor said. “That’s why I kinda, ya know, moved quickly on it.”

Taylor called his bank to make sure no fraudulent checks were or will be cashed from his account. Police said that is the first step you should take, but check your bank accounts often.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Scott Galloway said make sure the transactions you see are ones you made.

“We teach monitoring yourself because nobody else is looking out for you,” Galloway said.

Avoid putting your checks in the mailbox with the flag up. This can make you a target for someone to steal your information, and it’s better to take your money to the post office.

If you receive a check in the mail that seems to good too be true, it probably is.

“People try to scam me. People try to scam us at the police department. They’ll send emails to our government addresses,” Galloway said. “They don’t care where they’re sending them to, they just know that a few people will bite on it and they’ll get paid.”

Galloway said it’s important that you do not cash the check.

Taylor said, “I hope that I’m the last business in Lafayette that gets hit. But the thing is, you just never know how many of them are out there or how many of them are trying to get into your business.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...