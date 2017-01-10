Indiana power plant cancels public bald eagle viewing event

CAYUGA, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana power plant where bald eagles converge each winter won’t be staging an event this year that allows the public to watch the majestic birds.

Duke Energy Indiana says it reluctantly canceled the Cayuga Generating Station’s “Eagle Viewing Day” that had been set for Jan. 28.

The utility says the plant’s workers were busy this fall with maintenance projects and didn’t have time to put public safety plans in place for the viewing event.

Warm water discharged by the Vermillion County plant keeps the Wabash River free of winter ice, attracting fish to the site 35 miles north of Terre Haute.

Bald eagles follow each winter and the viewing events traditionally allow people to watch the birds with binoculars and viewing scopes as they hunt for fish.

