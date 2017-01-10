It’s that time again: Girl Scout Cookie sales begin

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – This year marks the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout cookie sales. To celebrate a century of selling cookies, the organization is rolling out a new S’mores cookie.

Hurshal Pol, from Girl Scout Troop 2748, and Kim Motuliak, communications director of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about 2017 cookie sales.

As Motuliak said, Girl Scouts began taking cookie orders on Saturday, January 7.

“It [The sales] really helps the kids do the things where the girls have such great learning experiences. They have opportunities to have hands on experiences with science, math and other STEM activities,” said Motuliak.

We asked Pol why she enjoyed being a Girl Scout, and she answered by saying, “It’s a great bonding experience with everyone in our troop and all the customers. You also get to learn business skills while having fun.”

Pol said her goal is to sell 1,000 cookies in 2017.

There is also a gluten-free option available for this year’s sale. Those cookies, as well as the S’mores, are available for $5. All other Girl Scout cookie varieties will be sold for $4.

If you don’t know someone with a child who is selling cookies, Pol says there are still ways you can buy cookies.

“We have a booth outside of Hot Box Pizza on Chauncey Hill at Purdue,” said Pol. “We’ve been [selling] there for about six years…You might find other Girl Scouts outside of Wal-Mart, Menard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.”

Cookies will be sold until mid-March.

“You can enjoy them throughout the season, and maybe buy some extras for your freezer,” suggested Motuliak.

